BMRFB names Zambezi Sevens tourney squad

Brandon Moyo

THE Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) has named 28 players that are set to travel to Harare for the 2024 Zambezi Sevens Series scheduled for this weekend.

The players who will be a part of the Bulawayo Metropolitan senior sevens squad were selected during a tournament that was held last Saturday at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds. The tournament featured Matabeleland Warriors, Old Miltonians (Oms), Panthers, Bulldogs, Highlanders, Gweru Sports Club, NUST and Zimbabwe School of Mines. However, due to bad light, the final pitting Warriors and Panthers could not be played.

Despite that, the tournament organisers managed to come up with names of players whom they deemed good enough to fly the province’s flag high against some of the best in the country. Matabeleland Warriors ladies won the women’s division event. The selected players will be divided into two teams that will represent the province as Bulawayo Metropolitan and Zimbabwe South, the BMRFB has confirmed. Players began training on Tuesday and they will have their last session in Bulawayo today ahead of their departure to the capital tomorrow. Matabeleland Warriors contributed the most players in the squad with nine while OMs will have four of their players donning the provincial colours.

Panthers managed to have seven players make the provincial squad. There were five players selected from the Gweru Sports Club team and three from Bulldogs. The technical team will be led by head coach, Busani Ncube with Thabani Sakupwanya acting as the assistant coach.

George Hlatshwayo was named the manager. Speaking to Zimpapers Sports Hub, Ncube said they are looking forward to competing in the tournament which will be a good platform for players to express themselves. “We are looking forward to the tournament. It’s always great to be part of Zambezi 7s as the boys will get to play against good teams and learn. It’s also a chance for some to be seen for national 7s side. We hope to be able to raise the needed money to cover expenses for accommodation, transport and meals for both teams,” said Ncube.

He added: “We training this week up to Thursday and hope to travel up on Friday.”

In his invitation letter, BMRFB acting chairperson Carrington Busili urged clubs to make sure that players attend training. “This letter serves as a notification to all Club chairpersons that the following players have been selected to be part of the Bulawayo Metro Senior 7s Squad in preparation for the Zambezi 7s Series scheduled for the 28th&29th of September 2024 in Harare, where two teams will represent the Province as Bulawayo Metro and Zimbabwe South.

“Please assist by ensuring that your club players attend the training sessions,” read the letter from Busili. After the completion of the tournament in Harare, players will return to their respective clubs in preparation for BMRFB’s Sevens league which will run for three weeks. There is also the Unforgettable Sevens tournament in November. Bulawayo Metro Squad for Zambezi Sevens Series: Brian Dube (Warriors), Bradley Takawira (Warriors), Tawanda Takawira (Warriors), Exalted Tom (Warriors), Glen Maseko (Warriors), Spencer Dube (Warriors), Emmanuel Mazikana (Warriors), Keith Nyathi (Warriors), Vuyiswa Mpofu (Warriors), Justin Khumalo (OMs), Lawrence Mutakiwa (OMs), Babongile Ncube (OMs), Shaun (OMs), Tanaka Ndiraire (Panthers), Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu (Panthers), Mbongeni Phiri (Panthers), Bongani Muzamba (Panthers), Thabo Ndlovu (Panthers), Brandon Ncube (Panthers), Bongani Moyo (Panthers), Shaun (Bulldogs), Takudzwa Sithole (Bulldogs), Tafadzwa Gonzo (Bulldogs), Tawanda Chikani (Gweru Sports Club), Tadiwa Ruvaro (Gweru Sports Club), Deon Wayne Mckenzie (Gweru Sports Club), Farai Anthony Kalubi (Gweru Sports Club), Joseph Mudzingwa (Gweru Sports Club). – @brandon_malvin

