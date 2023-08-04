Bob Marley’s posthumous album out

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE much-anticipated late reggae sensation, Bob Marley’s posthumous album, “Africa Unite” is finally out and Zimbabwe is well-represented.

Bob Nesta Marley might have died before Nutty O and Winky were born but just imagine the Zimbabwean pair collaborating with Marley and his band, The Wailers at their peak.

The 10-track album, a tribute to one of the pioneers of reggae music features African’s finest talent inclusive of Tiwa Savage, Ami Faku, Afro B, Teni, Davido, Ayra Starr, Patoranking, as well as Oxlade.

Introducing the album, Winky D and Nutty O add a Midas touch to Bob Marley’s hit song, “So much trouble in the world” lacing it up with a few Shona lines.

The song retains some vocals from the original song.

In an earlier interview with this publication, Nutty O reflected on the project propelling him to greater heights.

“Legends never die, and definitely, this is God exalting me into another dimension of greatness. This is a deep confirmation of my purpose as I was born to do this, no questions there,” the Handipere Power hitmaker would assert.

Other songs in the project include Them belly full (but we hungry), Redemption song, Waiting in vain, Jamming, One love, Buffalo soldier, and Turn your lights down low.

It is available on diverse digital stores. – @MbuleloMpofu