Bob Nyabinde burial set for Tuesday

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Legendary jazz musician Bob ‘The Headmaster’ Nyabinde has died at the age of 68.

Nyabinde who had a long battle sugar diabetes, died on Sartuday evening upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

The ‘Pane Nyaya’ hitmaker, who was partially blind by the time of his death, had a long battle with diabetes which forced him into early retirement.

Son, Albert Nyabinde confirmed the sad passing on of the veteran musician.

“His condition had deteriorated and we decided to rush him to hospital unfortunately he could not make it. We have lost a loving father and a pillar of strength. I know the whole nation feel the pain due to the nature of his job, but as a family we are in grief as we had that direct connection with him,” he said.

Nyabinde, will be buried in Kwekwe on Tuesday.

Mourners are gathered at 814 Cannan Highfields in Harare where a church service will be held before the body is moved to Kwekwe on Christmas day.

Burial will take place at Kwekwe Central Cemetery on Tuesday.

Nyabinde started his musical journey as a teacher in Redcliff , earning himself the moniker The Headmaster.

He would eventually quit teaching to venture into music full time where he produced hits like zvinoita Hope, pane nyaya, chabuda hapana among others.

Along the way he groomed a lot of artist including TerryBliss, and his own sons Agga and Albert.