Bobiroa Annual Festival of Arts celebrates Tswana culture’s resurgence in Zimbabwe

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

The second edition of the Bobiroa Annual Festival of Arts (Bafa) successfully unfolded in rural Gwanda, Kafusi village, marking a significant step in the rejuvenation of Tswana culture in Zimbabwe.

Bobiroa is a tribe with its distinct Tswana dialect, spoken by the people from the Bolamba region in places like Kafusi and Gungwe, known as Babiroa. The festival, conceived by Bolamba Culture Birds founder Mthabisi “Mtee” Dube, focuses on talent search, grassroots art promotion, and the upliftment of local talent.

This year’s event, held on New Year’s Eve at Kafusi shopping centre, featured captivating performances from Zimbabwe’s Bolamba Culture Birds, Madinalanyana, DJ Doctor Luv, Intercessor, Charma boy, Babygal 1tym, Kagiso wammino, Umshinwophimbo, T bos the boss, Bhiza Skhulu, Mabontle, Mlambaphele Master Sounds, and Skhiye. South Africa was well-represented by Sepedi Tsamanyalo music and dance artistes, including Hashtag, Makhaza, and Mbo.

Mtee expressed the festival’s broader goals, stating, “The festival aims to bridge the gap of excellence between rural and urban-based creatives. It introduces local talent to the community, helps artistes build connections with their fans, and provides a platform for up-and-coming artistes to showcase their craft.”

He added, “We are not only promoting music as a business but also supporting local businesses by offering stalls for them to market and sell their products.”

Reflecting on the festival’s growth, Mtee expressed satisfaction with the increasing attendance, doubling since the first edition. He highlighted the festival’s success in discovering and promoting local talent, with artistes like Madinalanyana, Babygal 1tym, Kagiso wa Mmino, and Mabontle making strides.

The festival has garnered support from the local community, earning respect and blessings from community leaders. Kafusi has been declared an arts and recreational centre, with locals actively contributing to permanent structures such as stages, fences, changing rooms, food stalls, and toilets.

Mtee, who relocated to South Africa in 2020, also shared Bolamba Culture Birds’ success. Despite being based outside the country, the group has established itself, receiving bookings for corporate and private functions in Zimbabwe and building a strong clientele in South Africa.

“We continue pushing the motto ‘charity begins at home,’ and indeed, it works for us,” Mtee affirmed. – @mthabisi_mthire