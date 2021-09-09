Bobse7en to “create an EP”

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Reporter

HOW many times do you hear about an Extended Play (EP) being named after the process of making it? A few times if not at all.

Well, rapper Bobse7en (real name Saidi Bongani Ngwenya) has taken entitling to a whole new level with his forthcoming EP that he is set to drop mid-month. His is not your everyday EP title.

The Bulawayo-born Tembisa denizen is determined to release a sextuple of ear-rippling tracks and is busy recording his penultimate track at Five9 Entertainment to complement his collection.

With DouberManbeatz presiding over the recording, mixing, mastering and overall production of the project, Bob Se7en is confident his tracks will surely be a hit among music fans.

“My EP will have six tracks, namely, Zama, Alright, G.O.D, Hello Salibonani, Amanxeba and Hero. Featured on the project will be Sleemzer and Douber Manbeatz. There won’t be any title track on this one.

“This has been my style since my first project which was a mixtape titled Five9mixtape in 2019. The mixtape was produced by Dash Ryder,” said the 24-year-old.

The owner of a clothing line, Five9kid IntwanaYaseMinyela, BobSe7en is trying everything in his power to encourage an entrepreneurial spirit within the music industry were bread and butter issues are a sure case.

“My clothing line serves as a reminder to artistes in the precinct, especially up-and-coming ones to find other revenue streams to make ends meet. Also, this is a way of giving back to the community that I grew up in. A lion’s share of the proceeds from sales will go into helping the needy and vulnerable groups we have.

“We all know that we have vulnerable groups in the community. Orphans and widows need help and the plan is to help them with basic commodities but I can’t do it on my own.”

Bob Se7en is prepared for stardom and is willing to collaborate more in a sheer exhibition of “two heads are better than one” scenario and he is ready to carry Iminyela suburb to the top with him. – eMKlass_49