Bodies lie unclaimed at Gokwe, Gweru mortuaries

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

POLICE in Midlands Province are appealing to members of the public to help identify two unclaimed bodies at Gokwe North and Gweru Provincial Hospital Mortuaries.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emanuel Mahoko said the body of the man has been held at Gokwe North Hospital Mortuary since 2 December 2022.

“The body of the identified male adult was discovered lying in a bush at Village Marima, Chief Chireya in Gokwe North on 2 December 2022,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He said the man was wearing a green track bottom, without a shirt or shoes, and should be aged between 35 and 40 years.

According to Inspector Mahoko, the body held at Gweru Hospital Mortuary is of a man who was hit by a motorist on 4 February 2023 opposite TV Sales in Gweru Central Business District.

“The deceased is believed to be aged between 25 and 30 years. He was wearing blue denim jeans, a camouflaged jacket, and blue sneakers,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He said members of the public can help identify the bodies and locate relatives.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might help locate relatives of the deceased to approach the nearest police station,” he said.