Body found floating in Limpopo River with gunshot wounds on the head

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

AN unidentified man was found floating along the Limpopo River with two gunshot wounds on the head.

In a statement, police said the body was found near Museche Forward Police Base on Monday.

“A yet-to-be-identified male adult was found floating along Limpopo River near Museche Forward Police Base on 04/03/24. The body of the victim had two gunshot wounds on the head. Investigations are in progress,” reads the statement.