Body of Late National Hero Malinga leaves for Harare

THE body of the national hero Cde Joshua Malinga has left Bulawayo ahead of burial tomorrow at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

The body left Bulawayo at 1:06 PM onboard an Air Force of Zimbabwe jet at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, senior Zanu PF officials including Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, Cde Elifasi Mashaba and Cde Molly Mpofu and family of Malinga have come to bid farewell to the national hero.

While the body is being flown to Harare, mourners will drive to the capital later today.

Government has availed 14 buses to ferry mourners to Harare and four of them have been dedicated to the family.

Cde Malinga is celebrated for living a limitless life, challenging stereotypes that people with disabilities (PWDs) can be constrained by their disabilities.

He is the first black man witha disability to learn at Bulawayo Polytechnic College and he is the first man with disability to become Bulawayo’s mayor.

While most people know Cde Malinga for fighting for those with disabilities, he was also an advocate for equal opportunities especially minority groups.

