Watch: Body of national hero Major-Gen (Rtd) Siziba arrives in Bulawayo – ZBC NEWS

Story by Yolanda Moyo

The body of the late national hero, Major General (Rtd) Solomon Siziba has arrived at Khumalo Barracks in Bulawayo.

The body was received by Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Hon Judith Ncube, service chiefs, family members and the Bulawayo community.



Major General (Rtd) Siziba died on the 15th of this month in Harare after a long battle with cancer.

The late national hero will be taken to his home area in Gwanda tomorrow where hundreds are expected to bid farewell to the liberation stalwart.



On Monday, a funeral parade will be held at the Lookout Masuku Barracks.



Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Source- ZBC NEWS