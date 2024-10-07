Body of National Hero Tshinga Dube goes on final journey to his home in Killarney, Bulawayo

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – October 7, 2024 – The body of National Hero Tshinga Dube has left Barbourfields Stadium, marking the beginning of its journey home to Killarney, where it will lie in state before being transported to Harare for burial at the National Heroes Acre on Wednesday.



Today’s funeral ceremony gathered a large crowd of mourners who came to honour Dube and reflect on his significant contributions to Zimbabwe’s liberation and development.

The atmosphere was charged with emotion as attendees expressed their grief and gratitude for the life of a man who played a pivotal role in shaping the nation.



On Sunday, the serene hills of Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube’s farm in Shangani, Insiza District, Matabeleland South Province, were filled with a profound quietness. Hundreds of mourners visited his rural home to pay their final respects, creating a stark contrast to the usual vibrancy of the area. The outpouring of love and respect underscored Dube’s impact on the lives of many, both in his community and across the nation.

As the body was transported from Barbourfields Stadium, speakers at the funeral recalled Dube’s dedication, hard work, and the ultimate sacrifices he made for the freedom of Zimbabwe.

His contributions to the country’s liberation struggle and his legacy as a National Hero will be remembered for generations to come.

The funeral events leading up to the burial on Wednesday highlight the deep respect and affection the people of Zimbabwe hold for Dube, a leader whose life and work continue to inspire many