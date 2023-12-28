Body of six-year-old swept by floods found

Online Reporter

THE body of a six-year-old boy who was reportedly swept away by floodwater in Budiriro, Harare, last week was recovered some 5km downstream from his place of residence on Wednesday, the Harare City Council has said.

A search began last week when the boy went missing after incessant rains caused flooding in Budiriro and some areas in Kuwadzana.

“In Budiriro, a six-year-old boy was swept away by floods last week and his body was only recovered yesterday, 5km away,” Harare City Council in a statement.

Another person reportedly died in Highfield last week under similar circumstances.

-@The Manica Post