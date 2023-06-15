Bogus cop accepts bribe, nabbed

Online Reporter

A man was arrested for impersonating a police officer to the extent of taking a bribe from a motorist while conducting traffic enforcement duties.

According to the Police’s Twitter page, the man Ishmael Madara was arrested.

“Police in Harare arrested Ishmael Madara (31) at corner Inez Terrace and Robson Manyika for impersonating a police officer.

“The suspect was arrested after receiving US$10 bribe from a motorist while conducting traffic enforcement duties at corner Julius Nyerere and Samora Machel Street in Harare Central Business District,” posted the Police.