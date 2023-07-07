Bogus cops “arrest” man over US$10 “debt”

Sithandazile Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Four men were arrested for reportedly masquerading as police officers after they handcuffed a man accusing him of owing one of them US$10.

The incident occurred in Harare, according to the Police’s Twitter page. The four suspects are Innocent Mupondi, Nomatter Sadzamare, Collen Bondamakara and Misheck Momberume.

The Police said the four had disguised themselves as cops.

“On 05/07/23, Police in Harare acted on received information and arrested Innocent Mupondi (31), Nomatter Sadzamare, Collen Bondamakara and Misheck Momberume (24) in connection with impersonation. The suspects handcuffed the complainant at the intersection of Kaguvi Street and Kwame Nkruma Avenue in Harare CBD on allegations that he owed one of the suspects US$10. The suspects had identified themselves as police officers,” read the tweet.