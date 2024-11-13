Bogus ZESA employee scams 4 people of US$190

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

A 43-year-old man from Bulawayo who masqueraded as Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company worker and scammed four people of US$190, after misrepresenting to them that he could secure them jobs has appeared in court on charges of fraud.

Tineyi Chahukura of Manningdale suburb appeared before magistrate Ms Nomagugu Maphosa, who heard that he defrauded the victims, among them two juveniles between September and October this year.

He was remanded out of custody on US$50 bail and is set to appear in court again on 18 November.

For the State, Mrs Tsungai Mutapi-Saunyama said Chahukura swindled Ms Buhlebenkosi Nkomo of US$40 on September 30.

“The victim made follow-ups with Chahukura who became elusive,” said Mrs Mutapi-Saunyama.

She said for the second count Chahukura defrauded a juvenile of US$40 by promising to secure him a job at ZETDC.

“Upon realisation that he has been duped the victim made a report to the police station,” she said.

Mrs Mutapi-Saunyama told the court that for the third count Chahukura scammed another juvenile of US$70, through the same modus operandi.

“The victim did not recover his money, but discovered the accused swindled him and reported the matter to the police station,” she said.

Mrs Mutapi-Saunyama said for the fourth count Chahukura met Mr Bhekinkosi Tshuma along Joshua Nkomo Street and 8th Avenue, where he convinced him to pay him US$40.

The matter came to light when Mr Tshuma realised he was duped and reported the matter to the police station leading to Chahukura’s arrest.

“All the victims never recovered their money from the accused,” said Mrs Mutapi–Saunyama.