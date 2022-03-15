Boity added to Vic Falls Carnival line up

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Television personality and South African rapper, Boity Thulo is set to make her debut at the Victoria Falls Carnival in Zimbabwe as one of the performers during the mega event.

The Victoria Falls Carnival will be held from 29 April to 1 May, 2022 after organisers moved it from December to April this year. Last year it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boity joins the likes of, from South Africa, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small, Master KG while Djembe Monks, Nitefreak, Flying Bantu, ShaSha, Gemma Griffiths, Nutty O and King Her make up the local contingent. Botswana will be represented by DJ La Timmy, Koisan and DJ Colastraw.

Announcing Boity on their social media pages, the Victoria Falls Carnival said they were ecstatic to welcome her on their stage.

She is the ecstatic first ever female rapper in South Africa to go platinum with her track ‘Wuz Dat’ and was named as one of Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 for her contribution to the music and entertainment sector. We are ecstatic to welcome BoityThulo to the #VFC2022 stage.

On her social media pages, Boity said she was giving away three-day VVIP tickets for the carnival, through her beverage, BT Signature, but the competition seems to be open to South Africans.

