Bolamba Culture Birds affected by SA lockdown measures

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Traditional dance group Bolamba Culture Birds which has some of its members in South Africa has been affected by that country’s latest lockdown measures that came into effect on Monday as they can no longer stage shows.

The group that has five of its members in South Africa with the remaining 11 in Zimbabwe had been performing in the neighbouring country for a while now.

Speaking from Johannesburg, Bolamba Culture Birds director Mthabisi Dube said they are working tirelessly to spread their wings regionally. He however said the latest lockdown measures in South Africa have affected them as they have been forced to suspend some of their performances.

“We’ve been performing here for the past weeks and as of today (Monday), the Level 4 lockdown started so we won’t be having performances for the next two weeks. Performing this side was good as we were able to put food on the table,” Dube said.

“This side, we have five members while the other 11 are still in Zimbabwe although there are plans of bringing them. We however, won’t let the latest lockdown measures derail us as we’ll use this time to prepare for the premiere of one of our productions at the Cape Town Baxter Theatre.”

Dube shared plans to travel to Cape Town in September where they want to premiere their Highway to Africa musical production. He said Highway to Africa is a musical production that showcases the lifestyle of an African, mainly their cultural/social life.

September is promising to be a busy month for the group as they are also hoping to release their third musical album. The album was set to be released in April this year, but was stalled due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We’re busy recording our third album here in South Africa and we want to launch the CD here and back home in September. – @mthabisi_mthire