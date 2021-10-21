Bolamba Culture Birds to finally launch 3rd album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

SESOTHO/TSWANA traditional dance gurus Bolamba Culture Birds are set to launch their third album in South Africa this Saturday.

The group has been in the neighbouring country since the beginning of the year in search of greener pastures and it seems to be paying off as the album which had been halted for release for months will finally be launched.

The album is titled Ga ke kgore and has 10 tracks, namely the title track, Arekopaneng, Bana baga Mare, Batho bachencha, Dinonyane featuring Gazelimnyama, Metshamiko, Lenyalo, Kealeboga, Kenale Modisa and Bampitsa moloi.

Speaking from Johannesburg, Bolamba Culture Birds director Mthabisi Dube said: “We will be launching our album this Saturday in Gauteng then in mid-November, we’ll be in Limpopo province.

“End of November we head to Gaborone Botswana then finally in December we’ll be bringing the album to Bulawayo. The album was recorded at TK Studios in South Africa and other tracks by Neshville at Rock up Studios in Zimbabwe,” said Dube.

Since the closure of the arts sector for live shows, the group that hails from the thorny bushes of Kafusi Village in Gwanda District has taken time off the stage to engage more on studio productions.

Bolamba Culture Birds’ debut album, Khuba which had the hit “Dumelang” was recorded by the late legendary producer, Joe Maseko. Their second album, Papati-Papati was released in 2019 and was produced by K.O.D. – @mthabisi_mthire