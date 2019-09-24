Bolamba in successful debut album launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GWANDA’s Bolamba Performing Arts seem to have found a new home in Bulawayo as they were embraced and mesmerised many who attended their debut album launch in the city on Friday.

Nkulumane Hall was a hive of activity with son to the Ndebele king Mambo, Prince, among the dignitaries who were at the venue for the launch. Botswana guest artistes Motswetla Biki, Ballakgosi International Dance Group, Godfrey Mmake – director of Retlare ke di Pitsi, poet Desire “Moyoxide” Moyo, South Africa-based maskandi musician Manzilankatha, axe wielding Madlela Skhobokhobo and other artistes were also among those who attended the event.

By 2PM, all was set with Nkulumane up-and-coming trio Western Kousins dishing out an astonishing performance. Khaya Arts also gave a top-drawer performance with their dances. As soon as rhumba sensation Clement Magwaza stepped into the hall, the crowd went into a frenzy and requested for the Plumtree-born artiste, who was not on the lineup, to perform. Their request however, fell on deaf ears as the artiste only convinced members of his group to give a glimpse of what to expect at the second launch that was held at Signature Bar and Restaurant in the city centre on the same day. Notable among Magwaza’s members/dancers was his four-year-old son and seven-year-old nephew who left the crowd staggered with their Borrowdale dances, a sign that music runs in the family’s blood.

As the hosts, Bolamba gave fans who attended the free show a superb performance that was accompanied by well-choreographed dances. The group, which has in the past used Botswana’s Culture Spears songs for their dances, performed for the first time, their own album Papati Papati. The songs, which are all in Sotho, are Dinyalanyala, Kgotso, title track Papati Papati, Setso, Tau and Zimbabwe. The songs chart the bumpy road the group has navigated since annexing to the arts industry from the rural Bolamba area in Gwanda to clinching the national Chibuku Neshamwari dance competitions trophy and also performing in countries that include Botswana and South Africa.

For the ekasi people who are not familiar with the group, they referred to them with confidence as a Tswana dance group mainly because of their catchy Setapa dance moves.

After the Nkulumane launch, the group unveiled the album in the city centre at Signature Bar. The seven-member group gave a replica performance of what was displayed in the afternoon, but this time, showcased more new dances.

Magwaza alongside his band Macrey Super Sounds lived up to his promise of a good performance with songs Kokotsha and Uyala Ugogo. Beitbridge-based house musician Bhadilah also gave attendees a taste of his amapiano single Stambo Tshavenda.

After the two launches, fans commended Bolamba for a job well done in coming up with their own songs. The album is expected to hit the airwaves in the coming weeks with the group set to launch the album in Matabeleland South soon. — @mthabisi_mthire