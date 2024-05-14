Bolamba Performing Arts secure slot at Neshamwari finals

Mthabisi Tshuma , [email protected]

Bolamba Performing Arts and Nyaungwe Arts have secured spots in the 2024 Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival national finals after emerging victorious at the Matabeleland South and Mashonaland East provincial finals respectively, held on Saturday.

In Matabeleland South province, 10 groups competed at Colleen Bawn Bar. Bolamba Performing Arts, with their captivating Setape dance, clinched the top position, closely followed by Inqama Yophondo with their Amabhiza dance, while Sekusile group secured third place with their Isitshikitsha dance. The group once won the provincial competition in 2022.

In Mashonaland East province, Nyaungwe Arts claimed victory with their mesmerising Mbede Jerusalema dance, followed by Nzwananai Dance Group in second place with the Mafuwe dance and Zvemberi Arts Ensemble in third place, also with the Mbende Jerusalema dance.

William Ndinde, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) acting communications and marketing manager, praised the talent showcased at the events, emphasising the competition’s objective of celebrating the diverse cultures of Zimbabwe.

“In Gwanda, where Bolamba Dance Group wowed the audience with their well-choreographed Setape dance, a rich repertoire of indigenous dances were showcased, highlighting Zimbabwe’s cultural diversity. The second prize was awarded to Inqama Yophondo for their mesmerising performance of the Amabhiza dance, while the Sekusile Dance Group secured third place with their captivating rendition of the Isitshikitsha dance.

“The competition showcased a diverse repertoire of indigenous dances, truly reflecting the rich and expressive cultural heritage with which Zimbabwe is blessed,” Ndinde said.

“In Mashonaland East province, Nyaungwe Arts Dance group stood out among nine other groups with their scintillating performance of the Unesco-listed Mbende Jerusarema dance.”

The search for the country’s best traditional dance group continues with the Matabeleland North province set to host its competition on June 1 at the New Tavern Beerhall in Victoria Falls.

Mashonaland Central province follows suit on June 8 at Club 75 in Guruve, while Masvingo province will hold its finals at Hwiru Beerhall in Gutu on the same day.

Midlands province will host its event in Shurugwi at Vital Lounge on June 15, followed by Harare on June 22 at PaDziva Camp and Caravan in Dzivarasekwa.

Moving forward, Manicaland province is set to host the dance-off competition on June 29 at Mandel Bar, Watsomba in Mutare, while Mashonaland West province will have its turn on July 6 at Yolanda Bar in Chinhoyi. Bulawayo province will conclude the provincial finals on July 13 at Phekiwe.

The 2024 edition is celebrating culture through traditional dance with the theme “Tamba Tione, Gida Sibone!” —@mthabisi_mthire