Bolamba ready with debut album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

MULTI-award-winning Bolamba Performing Arts group are not just a blinkered dance group as many view them, but also a traditional singing outfit as evidenced by their desire to release their debut album next month.

The dance outfit from Gwanda which has kept the names of the forthcoming Papati Papati album tracks secret, said they are ready to release their much-awaited album.

The launch, which will be in the form of a tour as the group has partnered various dance ensembles in the country, will start on September 20 at Nkulumane Hall in Bulawayo.

Eziko Theatre Productions, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble and Botswana guest artistes, Motswetla Biki, Ballakgosi International Dance Group from Selebi Phikwe and Godfrey Mmake director of Retlare ke di Pitsi are set to grace the occasion during the day. In the evening, the launch will head to Signature Bar and Restaurant where house artiste Bhadilah, rhumba musician Clement Magwaza and Macrey Super Sounds are expected to provide entertainment.

Bolamba Arts director Mthabisi Dube called on fans to come in their numbers for the album launch in Bulawayo.

“We’ll be officially launching our first DVD album on September 20 at two events in Bulawayo. We’re calling on all our fans to come in numbers and help us celebrate a milestone achievement in our career.

“As a group, we hope the album will go a long way in opening doors for us internationally. We also hope people get to embrace the Sotho culture,” said Dube.

After the Bulawayo launch, the album will be launched in Gwanda and Beitbridge on dates to be announced. The party will not end there as the group, which successfully held a district tour in Gwanda early this month, is widening its tour provincially.

The Kafusi-based dance outfit tour will also head to Plumtree district followed by another event in Tsholotsho district.

Dube said after heeding the calls by their fans to include their areas for the live show tour they felt obliged to react.

“When we launched our district tour, our fans felt we needed to include their districts also and it has motivated us to go even to other provinces,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire