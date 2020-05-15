Bolamba sing Corona song in five languages

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Talented dance group, Bolamba Culture Birds has released a song on the Covid-19 pandemic titled Siru Corona which is in five languages.

In order for the song to reach and appeal to a wider audience, the group which hails from Gwanda, composed the song in Ndebele, Sotho, Shona, Kalanga and Tswana languages. The title Siru Corona literally translates to dark cloud Corona.

The dance outfit’s director, Mthabisi Dube who composed the song that was produced by Nesh at Rockup studios, said the song’s diversity was influenced by their brand which has grown and is now recognised regionally.

“We chose to use Tswana, Sotho, Ndebele, Kalanga and Shona languages so that different people from Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland and parts of Zambia and Namibia listen to the song and get its message.

“This is so because as a group, we’ve grown and are now being recognised regionally so we have the mandate of fulfilling our expectations,” said Dube.

He said the song is meant to heal those who have been affected by the pandemic and also give them hope.

“The song is to address the pain that has been instilled by the pandemic and the lives that it has claimed. The message is to bring hope to the people that if we stand strong and exercise personal hygiene, we will pass through this difficult phase,” said Dube.

Last week, the group started working on the visuals of the song with the song having been submitted to local and neighbouring radio stations including Duma FM in Botswana and Motsweding FM and Phalaphala FM in South Africa. – @mthabisi_mthire.