Bomber plots return to the ring

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based former World Boxing Federation (WBF) Africa heavyweight champion Elvis Moyo is planning to return to the ring in March, ending a three-year sabbatical.

Popularly known as “Bulawayo Bomber”, Moyo last fought in May 2019, losing by a unanimous judges’ decision to Arnold Gjergjaj.

In an interview from his Johannesburg base yesterday, Moyo said he is searching for an opponent to fight in March and has started training.

“I’m back in the gym. I started last week and I’m hoping to get someone to fight in March. There are a couple of potentials in South Africa and with the Covid-19 disaster being dropped, it will be action soon.

“Being out of action for three years has been frustrating, but also it was beyond anyone’s control. I plan to start sparring by next week if I can spar six to eight weeks straight I will automatically drop the rust,” said Moyo.

During his break from the ring, Moyo opened a gym to cater for boxers, mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters and bouncers in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg.

The former continental heavyweight champion named the fitness centre after his nickname Bomber’s Gym.

For the March fight, Moyo said: “Once I secure an opponent, I will need a couple of sponsors to see it through.”

He’ll be hoping that professional boxing management and representation company, Global Boxing Stars (GBS) will also come in handy in securing him an opponent.

Before Covid-19 struck, Moyo joined GBS owned by American promoter Sean Gibbons and Britton Scott Farrell, a former chief executive officer and founder of Ringstar Management.

Ringstar Management was the creator of Ringstar Asia, a sports media and entertainment company based in Singapore.

GBS has worked with giants of the boxing industry such as Top Rank, PBC, Golden Boy, Manny Pacquiao Promotions and Matchroom.

GBS website states that they represent over 50 professional fighters worldwide. – @ZililoR