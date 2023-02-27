Bonaqua Troutbeck Africa Triathlon Cup launched Inbox

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

MORE than 15 countries have confirmed their participation status at the 2023 edition of the Bonaqua Troutbeck Africa Triathlon Cup set for April 1 in Nyanga.

Rick Fulton, the event director said they are impressed with the start list for the 15th anniversary of the continental competition.

The competition that draws participants from around the world is sponsored by Coca-Cola and Schweppes through the Bonaqua brand, with some of the partners of the Bonaqua Troutbeck Africa Triathlon Cup being African Sun, EcoCash, CFAO Motors, Rooney’s Events and Cimas.

Speaking at the media training and launch of the competition on Monday in Harare, Fulton said the planning process to stage a world class event has been intense in the last six months, adding that they’ve gained momentum.

“This is the 15th year anniversary of running this event, 15 consecutive years as the Africa Triathlon Cup. We’ve staged other events at Troutbeck but obviously the sequence of 15 years a continental cup at that level is a great legacy for us. It is the longest standing event of this kind on the African continent which we’re proud of. In 2007 World Triathlon started this generation of continental cups as part of their development programmes to develop points for ranking systems.

“I’m very happy to inform everyone that at this moment more than 30 days away from the event we already have 25 elite athletes registered for the event, seven juniors as well. Those 25 elite athletes constitute elite men and elite women who will be racing in elite level races. They represent 15 different countries. So the start list is very good. We think we’re going to have good numbers and with 30 days before the event,” Fulton said.

Participants who have been confirmed are from Morocco, Togo, South Africa, Netherlands and Japan among other countries. [email protected]