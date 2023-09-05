Police arrest Douglas and Tapiwa

Bongani Ndlovu Online Writer



POLICE in Zimbabwe have said they have arrested lawyers Douglas Coltart and Tapiwa Muchineripi for obstructing the course of justice.

In a brief statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Paul Nyathi said the two Coltart (32) and Muchineripi (49) were arrested on Monday.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports that Douglas James Coltart (32) and Tapiwa Muchineripi (49) were arrested on 4th September 2023 for contravening section 184 (1) (e) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23, Defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

“This is in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation where a report was made at ZRP Milton Park and the suspects stopped police officers from interviewing potential state witnesses,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said as police they urge lawyers to assist and cooperate with investigations for the maintenance of law and order in the country to be done smoothly without any hindrance.