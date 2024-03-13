Bonne welcomes national team call up

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ENGLAND-based striker Macauley Bonne has hinted he will be answering the Warriors call up for the upcoming four team tournament to be held in Malawi next week.

The Cambridge United striker suggested he will join the Warriors for this tournament via an instagram post.

“Buzzing to be back with the national team.” the striker wrote.

The Warriors are set to feature in the four-team tournament which will have Kenya, Malawi and Zambia taking part.

This tournament presents a valuable opportunity for our national teams to face quality opposition in preparation for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2025 AFCON qualifying campaigns.

-@innocentskizoe