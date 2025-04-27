Booked & busy Mzoe7 inspires fellow Bulawayo artistes

Melissa Mpofu,Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

It’s undeniably Mzoe7’s time to shine. The ever-versatile artiste, whose name has become synonymous with high-profile gigs, has become the go-to name due to his impressive versatility. His success has been so remarkable that fellow musicians are now eager for him to host a masterclass, hoping he will share the secrets behind his consistent bookings.

For years, many Bulawayo-based artistes have felt side-lined, often missing out on major line-ups. But for Mzoe7, that is not the case as his name appears on almost every major show line-up, not only in Bulawayo but nationwide.

Whether it is national galas or large music festivals, Mzoe7 has carved out a spot for himself, not just as a performer but as a sought-after MC. His versatility has made him a key figure in the entertainment scene, blending his musical talent with charisma on stage.

From energising crowds at the Swan Music Festival in Bulawayo a few weeks ago and Zimbabwe Independence gala in Gokwe last weekend to delivering a stellar performance at the Bulawayo Shutdown gig at the ZIEC main arena, Mzoe7 has proven time and again that he is one of the city’s top entertainers.

Such accomplishments have not gone unnoticed, prompting his fellow musicians to seek his advice.

Art teacher Trevor Mawaka recently posted, “If Mzoe7 holds a masterclass on how Bulawayo musicians can stay booked, I’ll definitely attend.”

In response, Mzoe7 humbly acknowledged the suggestion, saying, “I’d definitely attend too, but the most important thing is to listen, understand, and implement the lessons.”

The artiste revealed the immense amount of work he puts into his craft, sharing that he has the ability to perform on three different stages or events in a single day. He attributed this success to a rigorous routine of practice, rehearsals, and dedication.

Mzoe7 also recently opened up to his followers about his approach to success. He shared that before any performance, he takes the time to connect with the venue, the stage, and the crew behind the scenes to align expectations and share his vision. This collaborative approach ensures that everyone involved in the production is on the same page, which leads to flawless performances that keep him in demand.

Many fans have taken to social media to express their admiration for Mzoe7’s work ethic. One comment read, “This guy never sleeps and knows how to knock on doors.”

It is clear that his hustle and dedication continue to inspire many aspiring artistes in Bulawayo and beyond.