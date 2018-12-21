Boom…Ibumba Fest roars into life

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The Ibumba Festival reverberated into life yesterday under the theme #Boom with an opening ceremony at Stanley Square in Bulawayo’s Makokoba high density suburb.

The festival that makes a return after being postponed last year will end tomorrow.

On the menu this year will be a mixture of song, dance and comedy with plays and performances.

Today in the indoor stage at Stanley Hall, the acclaimed play Rachel 19 by Victory Siyanqoba will kick-start proceedings followed by Ezimnyama’s Injabulo.

A Comedy Night will follow and features jesters such as C’khanyiso that Guy and MA forty 40. On the outdoor stage, musicians Mzoe 7, Delukes, Hwabaraty, Ras Boom and DJ Ace Kater will entertain festival attendees with Thuts and Harsh Touch closing off day two.

Tomorrow, there will be a play Ukholo the musical as well as a performance by Ukukhanya Kweze & Ijongosi. Khaya Arts will also showcase a play titled Khala Dabataba.

On the outdoor stage, two multi-award winning hip hop artistes Cal Vin and Asaph will square off from 9PM to 10PM. Afro Soul takes over thereafter with Maskhandi exponent Zinjaziyamluma and Madlela Sikhobokhobo shutting down the festival. DJ Slamma will be on decks during intervals.

All throughout the festival, Khulumani FM’s Cde Phil, Skyz Metro FM presenter B-Kay and Nyasha will be the MCs.