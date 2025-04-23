Boost for Hwange Coal mining as groundbreaking coal tar innovation is unveiled

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

THE Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, in partnership with the Research Council of Zimbabwe, has unveiled a pioneering project that is set to revolutionise road construction and rehabilitation towards more sustainable and cheaper means.

Dubbed the Coal Tar Project, the innovation harnesses locally sourced materials to produce fiber-modified tar, offering a cost-effective, durable and eco-friendly alternative to imported road binders.

Speaking during the Inaugural Research for Sustainable Industrialisation and Economic Development Indaba held at ZITF on Wednesday, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development Chief Research and Testing Officer and Principal Investigator of the project Mr Actor Zonde said the initiative leverages crude tar from Hwange coking ovens and chrysotile fibers recycled from Shabanie-Mashava mines.

He said a ZIMCHEM industrial plant in Redcliff with a monthly production capacity of 150 tonnes is already operational, supplying the Department of Roads for critical projects such as the ongoing Kwekwe-Gokwe road reseal.