Boot camp starts for inaugural Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa

Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa inaugural participants at boot camp in Harare. (From left) Ntandoyenkosi Mnkandla (Zimbabwe), Nhlanhla Sibusiso Masilela (Eswatini), Angela Nokuthaba Dube (Zimbabwe) and Paul Moroe (South Africa

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

MODELS from all around Southern Africa have begun to arrive for the inaugural Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa pageant, which will take place this weekend in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The inaugural event will take place on Saturday night at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

A total of 18 candidates are expected to compete, representing ten Southern African countries. Seven successful gentlemen will compete for the coveted title of Mr Albinism Southern Africa 2023, while 11 outstanding girls will battle for the title of Miss Albinism Southern Africa 2023.

Participating countries are hosts Zimbabwe, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

A boot camp started on Thursday as the models prepare for their sets on the ramp.

South African media personality PJ Powers who also the guest act at the event is expected to touch down in Harare on Thursday afternoon.

Female models that have arrived for the boot camp include Sasekani Masingi from South Africa, Angela Nokuthaba Dube from Zimbabwe, Malekhotla Mahoe Mimi from Lesotho, Susan Phiri from Zambia, Andreia Solange S Muhi, Ditsame Bannalotlhe from Botswana and Hilda Macheso from Malawi.

For the male models, those that have reported for the boot camp are Emmanuel Mwale from Zambia, Nhlanhla Sibusiso Masilela from Eswatini, Richard Mithi from Malawi, Paul Moroe from South Africa and Ntandoyenkosi Mnkandla from Zimbabwe.

The boot camp is at Highlands lodges and apartments.

Event attendees will be entertained by performances by Baba Mechanic Manyeruke, Dino Mudondo, Willom Tight, Mbeu, RoyalKizzie, Mangwenya Diana Samkange, Chipo Muchegwa, Terry Gee, Ba Troy, Soulbone, and Albinism Konnect Band, among others.

@mthabisi_mthire