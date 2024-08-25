Booth names his top SA PSL stars

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth has made an interesting pick of three of his all-time best Zimbabwean players in the PSL.

South Africa’s top-flight league has been home to many Zimbabwean players over the years, and former Bafana giant defender Matthew Booth has ranked the best.

At the top of his list is Peter Ndlovu, who spent four seasons in the PSL after spending 13 years in England. Many will call it a wild claim especially when factoring in that Ndlovu’s version in South Africa was not the hardest to deal with.

Ndlovu joined Sundowns at the tail end of his career and contributed 20 goals in 81 outings. Booth argued that he could have placed former Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs wing wizard Khama Billiat had it not been Ndlovu’s success in the English Premier League.

Billiat, who has since joined Yadah FC in the Zimbabwe elite league, registered 97 goals during his time with Ajax Cape Town, Sundowns and Chiefs.

Peter Ndlovu

Ndlovu joined Sundowns in the 2004 PSL campaign and spent four seasons with the champions.

MATTHEW BOOTH EXPLAINS HIS CHOICE OF ZIMBABWE’S TOP THREE PLAYERS IN THE PSL

“I’ve had a chance to watch and play with many great footballers from Zimbabwe and it is a country with superb talent,” Booth told FARPost.

“But I will pick Ndlovu as the best because during his days, he was a monster, and I know there is a section that might not agree with me.

“If it wasn’t Ndlovu, I would have preferred Billiat on that spot because he was just a rare type, very comfortable with the ball and technically gifted,”

Booth said former Kaizer Chiefs forward Knowledge Musona completes his top three. Musona played 88 games for Amakhosi and netted 40 times. -FARPOST