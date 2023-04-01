Booze in stadium: PSL get it right

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SALE of alcohol in the stadium could be the right tonic to lure fans to watch Castle Lager Premiership games, after the Premier Soccer League delivered the historic news that will also generate revenue for clubs.

Worried about dwindling numbers at the terraces for topflight matches, the PSL, its management as well as clubs have been pondering on what to do in order to have fans back in the stadium.

On Thursday, in a memo titled “Sale of alcohol at PSL matches”; the PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele wrote to clubs giving them green light to start the process of sorting paperwork that will facilitate the sale of alcohol at their games.

“Following a board resolution made at the Annual General Meeting held on March 17 2023 to allow alcohol sales at the stadia, clubs are advised to secure a written permission from stadium owners for the sale of alcohol.

“Clubs are further advised to get amended Lease Agreement that allow the sale of alcohol, police clearance from the Zimbabwe Republic Police as well as liquor licences from the Liquor Licensing Board.

“Clubs are also required to indicate where the alcohol will be sold at the stadium.

“Permission will be granted to clubs that fulfil the above requirements,” reads the memo to clubs which was copied to the league’s chairman Farai Jere, the vice-chairman Lifa Ncube as well as emergency committee members.

The move comes weeks after the league’s management agreed to reduce gate charges to US$2 from US$3, as they work on strategies of bringing back fans.

By allowing sale of alcohol to fans at the stadium, the league is following suit to international trends.

Sale of alcohol will generate extra revenue for clubs.

Football fans welcomed the latest development, with Trust Jim, a staunch Dynamos follower and a member of the Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association’s executive applauding the league.

“It’s been long overdue. We’ve been to a number of countries in the past to watch the national teams as well as continental football and we’ve seen them selling alcohol in the stadium. We’ve been wondering when this will happen in our country.

“What the league bosses have done is a good move, something that will not only generate revenue for clubs but could see more fans coming in knowing that they can still enjoy their drinks while watching the game,” Jim said.

Divine Msipha, a Bosso follower said: “Though I don’t drink, I’ve got friends who will drop me by Barbourfields Stadium gate and go drink in Mzilikazi until the game is over.

“Now I know that they will come in, watch the games while enjoying their beer.”

Kholiwe Ncube said: “Now that the PSL has agreed to sell beer inside the stadium, as fans we need to behave ourselves and enjoy our drinks as well as football. This comes with big responsibility from fans and we can’t wait to buy our first alcoholic drinks.”

Paul Nekati said: “Now we won’t have to go late to the stadium because we were leaving late as we will be drinking and fearing airlock. This is a good move by the league.”

Meanwhile, PSL championship race continues with Dynamos locking horns with Simba Bhora this afternoon at the National Sports Stadium in one of the major picks of the weekend.

Tomorrow, an epic encounter is on the cards when Highlanders play host to FC Platinum.

Bosso will be hoping to end a nine-year winless run against the platinum miners. — @ZililoR.