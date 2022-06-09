Border operation against crime bears fruit

THE police operation targeting border crimes is bearing results with the law enforcement agents revealing that close to 160 000 people have been arrested for various offences.

The operation, code named: “No to cross-border crimes” was launched in January last year to arrest

border related crimes such as smuggling and border jumping among others.

It is heartening that the police are making great progress towards eradicating border crimes and restoring sanity in the country’s entry points.

Beitbridge in particular had become a haven of criminals committing different kinds of crime and the police intervention was thus a welcome development to travellers and residents there.

Giving an update on their twitter page the police said 24 278 people have also been arrested under operation “No to machete gangs”.

“On 5 June, 211 people were arrested countrywide under the operation, “No to cross-border crimes.

“So far 157 458 people have been arrested since the operation started.

“Police also arrested 217 people under the operation, “No to machete gangs,” bringing the cumulative arrests to 24 278,” said the police.

Meanwhile members of the National Taskforce deployed in Beitbridge under the operation, “No to cross-border crimes,” on Monday arrested a conductor, Given Siwela (24) for bribery at Nottingham Turn off roadblock along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

The suspect offered the police R100 bribe, after the driver of a Toyota Hiace he was travelling in was arrested for failure to register a trailer and failure to have current vehicle licence.

Police said on the same day Evience Chionyere (37) was arrested for alleged bribery at Bubi Roadblock along Masvingo-Beitbridge road.

He allegedly approached the roadblock driving a Toyota Hilux vehicle with foreign number plates and offered to pay the police ZAR 70 bribe to evade arrest for an insecure load as well as having an invalid Temporary Import Permit.

On June 2 the taskforce in Beitbridge arrested Kelvin Gore (27) for theft of approximately 4 metres of copper wire at Reubex Yard, Beitbridge Border Post.

The police are urged to continue with their operation until there is absolute order in the country’s borders.

The mentioned arrests should also serve as a warning to criminal elements that the law enforcement agents are more than ready to thwart any criminal activities.

The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has taken a zero-tolerance stance to crime and the police operation on border crimes confirms that position.