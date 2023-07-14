Border security bust tow trucks with chrome

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

BEITBRIDGE Border security agents on Tuesday intercepted two trucks that we transporting chrome to South Africa without the requisite permits.

Two men, Christopher Simbini (45) and Innocent Macherechedze (42) have since been arrested in connection with the matter.

It is reported that the chrome had been loaded in Lalapanzi area, Mvuma under Midlands province. The police officer commanding Beitbridge district, chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the arrest last night.

He said the two men were intercepted by the Ferret team, which is carrying out a national security operation, “No to Cross-border crime”.

Further investigations into the matter, he added, were underway and that they have since identified the alleged owner of the consignment.

“The security team picked the two suspects following a tip-off,” said Chief Supt Nyongo.

“Indications are that on Wednesday, at around 1130 hours, the team received information about the two trucks believed to have been illegally transporting chrome.

“The vehicles were then tracked to a local truck stop by the Ferret team along with Detectives from CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit (MFFU) Beitbridge”.

He said upon arrival, they found the two freightliner AGOS trucks with registration numbers AFQ 5577 (horse) with trailers AFQ 6420 and AFQ 6421B and DAF truck registration number ACZ 1145 (horse) with trailers AFQ 3020 and AFQ 3019.

Simbini and Macherechedze were driving the first and second trucks respectively. Chief Supt Nyongo said the two men were asked about the consignment and confirmed that they were carrying chrome ore without the necessary permits.

“As a result, they were arrested and the two vehicles and the chrome ore were impounded. The suspects will soon appear in court pending further investigations,” he said.

The Government banned the export of raw chrome in 2021 in a bid to support the domestic ferrochrome industry. It is understood that Zimbabwe holds the second largest chrome ore reserves after South Africa.

In February this year, a 37-year-old Zimbabwean truck driver was arrested in South Africa for illegally transporting chrome worth R650 000 in Limpopo province.

The man, Brighton Mutandani was arrested in the Praktiseer area and charged for allegedly transporting chrome without a permit and contravening the Immigration Act. [email protected]