Border Timbers delists from ZSE

Senior Business Writer

Border Timbers Limited has voluntarily delisted from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) effective 3 November following a 100 percent acquisition by Cicada Plantations Zimbabwe (CPZ), an agricultural entity focused on the production of various crops.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe granted the bourse permission to effect the delisting from its official list.

In a notice, ZSE chief executive officer, Mr Justin Bgoni said following the conclusion of an offer by Cicada Plantations Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited to acquire the entire shareholding of BTL, the company applied for voluntary termination of its listing on the ZSE pursuant to section 11 of the ZSE Listing Requirements.

“As required by Section 64 (1) (a)(i) of the Securities and Exchange Act [Cap24.25], the ZSE sought and was granted permission by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (“SECZ”) to delist BTL from the ZSE’s official list.

“In terms of Section 15 (d) of the ZSE Listing Requirements, holders of Border Timbers Limited’s securities are hereby advised that the securities can no longer be traded on the ZSE with effect from 3 November 2023,” said Mr Bgoni.

Recently, Cicada Plantations Zimbabwe offered to acquire 100 percent of the issued share capital of Border Timbers and simultaneously made an offer to acquire 100 percent of the issued share capital of Makandi Estates, a complementary agricultural concern, in exchange for its shares.

CPZ is an agricultural entity focused on the production of various crops including maize, wheat and soya beans.

The entity has a significant amount of farmland under cultivation and has been expanding its operations.

Cicada Plantations presents an opportunity for the entity to expand its operations into the forestry and nut production industries and provide new revenue streams and diversify its operations

Meanwhile, Border Timbers said following the Secondary Offer period which commenced on Friday, 29 September and closed on Tuesday, 31 October, CPZ has received further acceptances equal to 555,828 shares, representing 1,29 percent of all the issued shares of the company.

“The total number of acceptances received during the Primary Offer and Secondary Offer is 40 403 365 shares, representing 94,09 percent of the total issued shares in the Company.

“As less than 90 percent of minority shareholders, excluding CPZ associates accepted the Primary and Secondary Offer, CPZ is not entitled to acquire all the remaining BTL shareholders’ shares on the same terms and conditions that applied to the shares whose holders accepted both the Primary and Secondary Offer in terms of Section 238 of the COBE Act.

“Therefore, any shareholder of the Company who has not accepted the Primary or the Secondary Offer will remain a shareholder in BTL,” it said in a statement.