BornFreesforED condemn planned protests 

The BornFreesforED have said those advancing the calls for protests in the country are reckless and counter revolutionary.

The affiliate said the planned protests serve no purpose other than to advance the interests of neo-colonial forces seeking to undermine our national sovereignty and economic progress.

“At a time when Zimbabwe is making great strides under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, we reject any form of political adventurism that seeks to derail the gains of the Second Republic. These so-called protests are not in the best interest of the people but rather a desperate act by political opportunists who refuse to engage within the legitimate structures provided for democratic discourse,” said the national chairperson Mr Lesimen Humbe.

HE called upon all progressive Zimbabweans to reject these acts of economic sabotage and political anarchy, adding that the true path to development lies in unity, hard work, and unwavering support for the national leadership not in reckless street theatrics that benefit only those who wish to keep Zimbabwe subjugated under external influence.

“BornFreesforED urges every Zimbabwean, especially the youth, to safeguard the peace, stability, and economic trajectory set by President ED Mnangagwa. Our generation will not be used as pawns in foreign-sponsored schemes aimed at reversing the progress we have made.

We stand firm in defending Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and remain committed to the principles of peace, order, and national development. Let us reject lawlessness and continue working towards a prosperous Zimbabwe under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” said Mr Humbe.