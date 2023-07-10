Borrow Jets Claim Victory In Bulawayo Derby

Online Reporter

GOALS from Chelesile Dube (2) and Seicelo Ncube nsured that Borrow Jets trounced Queen Lozikeyi in a Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League match in Bulawayo at the weekend.

The two teams are both battling relegation, therefore, not only bragging rights were there to play for.

The victory, which was Borrow Jet’s second in nine matches so far, meant that they jumped out of the drop zone with six points, one point ahead of Conduit Soccer Academy who have five points.

Herentals Queens beat Chipembere Queens 3-1 away from home to move up to the top of the table, thanks to goals from Natasha Mabungu, Praynance Zvawanda and Polite Mabika.

Mercy Ndlovu scored for Chipembere.

A solitary goal from former Mighty Warriors player Rudo Neshamba was enough to hand Harare City Queens an important win against Chapungu Queens in a match that was played at Dzivarasekwa on Saturday.

The victory meant that they moved from third place to second place on the log table.

The loss to Harare City Queens meant that the Gweru based army side who entered the week as the log leaders, would finish in fourth place behind Herentals Queens and Black Rhinos Queens, as who are also in the mix for the title chase won their matches.

Fourth placed Black Rhinos Queens also leap frogged Chapungu after a 2-1 victory against a side that sat on sixth place, Correctional Queens thanks to goals from Felistas Muzongondi and Daisy Kaitano. The victory left them tied on 25 points with Harare City Queens in second place, but City held the advantage of a better goal difference and a game in hand.

Platinum Royals continued with their steady rise up the log. They visited Yadah Queens at Yadah Grounds in Harare, on Saturday and dismissed them 3-0 thanks to goals from Charity Karuru, Nomagugu Muzvuzvu and Fortunate Nyoka’s freekick strike.

This meant that the Zvishavane based side rounded off the top five at the end of the weekend, as they have 23 points, three points behind leaders Herentals Queens.

Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League Match Day 11 Results:

Black Rhinos Queens 2-1 Correctional Queens, Harare City Queens 1-0 Chapungu Queens, Chipembere Queens 1-3 Herentals Queens, Yadah Queens 0-3 Platinum Royals, Borrow Jets 3-0 Queen Lozikeyi