Bosnian for Warriors job

Blessing Malinganiza

AMIR Alagić, who is a Bosnian-Australian coach, says he is able to implement the best strategy for the Warriors.

Zimpapers Sport can reveal that the 63-year-old Amic, who holds a UEFA Pro coaching license and has vast experience in coaching national teams, is one of the applicants for the Warriors job.

He is also part of the Global Football Development programme which is run by the former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger which he says will be good for Zimbabwean football as a whole in terms of developing players at junior level and also infrastructure.

“I have participated in building national teams from scratch (Brunei, Sri Lanka), and rebuilding a national team (Bosnia-post war). I have already managed similar situations like Zimbabwe is facing now.

“I am able to implement the best strategy for Zimbabwe immediately. I focus on cohesion, consistency, adaptability, intensity, responsibility, discipline, dedication and efficiency as the building blocks to my development plans.

“The coaching skills helps you in an optimal environment. Zimbabwe is not yet at such level. That’s why, having related experience and knowing how to rebuild a system that declined for a long period is what sets me a part of the others for such hard work,” he said.

He added: “So far, I coached in Libya only. However, I coached many African players (Ghana, Nigeria, Libya, Tunisia, Egypt, and Morocco) in the past.

“Played twice with Sri Lanka against Seychelles. Several times, I was close to coach some clubs and national teams from Africa.

“Didn’t go through due to better offers from other sides at particular time. I am following African football for a long time as a part of my coaching profession.”

He says his vision is to make a winning and respected football team.

“My mission is to reinforce its dominance in Africa. Development strategy is about three immediate steps: selecting the team and staff, training camp overseas with friendly matches, and regulating status of the national team.

“We need to maximize FIFA resources, develop a distinct football DNA and team’s identity, embrace sports science practices, empower local coaches, specific player-centred training, leverage diaspora talent, effectively track and map talent and help local football to grow using the national team as a brand.

“Ultimate goals are to improve the team’s FIFA Ranking and making strong Under-21 national team.”

He added: “A lot of valuable time is lost due to recent suspension by FIFA. Momentum has been lost. Some key players have been lost. A lot to be done in a short period ahead.”