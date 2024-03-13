Bosso 90, Adachi invited to Mawabeni tourney

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Mawabeni community is in for yet another football treat when four football teams collide in a tournament dubbed the Soccer Fiesta Tournament pencilled for this Saturday.

The tournament comes a few weeks after the successful hosting of the National Youth Day Tournament.

The four teams will clash at Mawabeni Playing Grounds.

Competing in what promises to be an exhilarating day of football in Mawabeni and surrounding areas will be Bosso 90, Adachi FC, Mawabeni FC, and Super Strikers FC.

In the first match of the day, Super Strikers will face Adachi at 10 am before Bosso 90s date Mawabeni in a match set to start at 12 pm. The two losing sides will go on to face each other in a play-off match before the final at 4 pm.

One of the tournament organisers, Mbesuma Nkomazana said they are looking at giving back to the community of Mawabeni some good entertainment and promised an extravaganza to all football lovers in and around the town.

“We aim to showcase the talent that is possessed in towns such as Mawabeni and we are also looking at giving the community good entertainment because they are a football-loving people. They really follow the game of football and such tournaments will help to keep the fire burning.

“There’s a lot of talent here in Mawabeni and with this tournament, some players will get the opportunity to showcase their skills and what they are capable of. You never know who’s watching. It promises to be an exciting day and we call on everyone to join us and come and witness some interesting football. Loads of entertainment is lined up,” said Nkomazana.

The National Youth Day tournament which took place last month was a resounding success and the upcoming one also promises to follow suit, delivering a time to remember to all football enthusiasts.

Two of the teams participating in the tournament, Bosso 90 and Adachi are part of the ZIFA Southern Region Division One and will be using the event as part of their preparations for the season which gets underway soon. It will be the perfect opportunity to test where they are standing ahead of the new season.

-@innocentskizoe