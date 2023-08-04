Bosso 90 tie postponed

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

SECOND round action in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League gets underway this afternoon with one postponed fixture between Bosso 90 and Mosi Rovers.

The postponement is caused by the fact that Bosso 90 are in Botswana where they are taking part in an invitational tournament.

The rescheduled date for the tie is next Wednesday at White City Stadium B Arena.

ZIFA Southern Region Division One log leaders Arenel will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they face Ajax Hotspurs at White City Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two sides are meeting in a reverse fixture after the league reached its halfway mark last weekend. Arenel, dropped two points when they drew 0-0 with Ajax Hotspurs, allowing ZPC Hwange to close the gap to five points in last weekend’s action.

The sweet makers sit on 43 points with ZPC Hwange not far behind with 38 points.

Arenel coach Kudzi Mhandire said they have prepared well for their next challenge.

“We have learnt one or two things about them since we played them last weekend. They are not a bad side. Some of their players were previously in our books which makes it difficult to beat them. However, l am confident the boys will rise to the occasion,” said Mhandire

Saturday

Jordan Sinnot v ZPC Hwange (Filabusi), Zim Saints v Binga Pirates (Zim Saints Club), Ratanag v Main Line (White City B-Arena), Arenel v Ajax Hotspurs (White City), Indlovu Iyanyathela v Mountain Climbers (Zim Saints Club), Bosso 90 v Mosi Rovers

Sunday

Talen Vision v Casmyn (White City), Adachi v Ciwu (Luveve)

Wednesday

Bosso 90 v Mosi Rovers (White City B Arena), Binga Pirates v Jordan Sinnot

