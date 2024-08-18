Bosso advance to Chibuku quarter-finals

Brandon Moyo at Barbourfields Stadium

Highlanders 3-0 Greenfuel

HIGHLANDERS have advanced to the last eight of the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup after brushing aside Greenfuel three nil on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Melikhaya Ncube, Nqobile Ndlovu and Marvelous Chigumira were all the inspiration that the Kelvin Kaindu mentored Bosso side needed to make the last eight.

Ncube was the first to find the back of the net for Bosso at the stroke of halftime before Ndlovu doubled the lead just after the hour mark. Chigumira would go on to put the icing on the cake with 10 minutes left of regulation time.

Ncube broke the deadlock with just under a minute left of additional time in the first half. He found himself unmarked on the left corner and coolly slotted home a goal that was protested by Greenfuel players.

Greenfuel’s shot stopper Tendai Chirara, and Reginald Chinemo were booked by the referee, Busani Siwala for charging at the first assistant Nirimai Muroyiwa, in protest.

Prior to the goal and the incident, the Bulawayo giants were forced to make an early change as goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi was stretchered off the field of play injured and was replaced by the seasoned Ariel Sibanda in the 22nd minute.

The second goal would come in the 64th minute, off a brilliant turn and shoot effort from Ndlovu inside the box before Chigumira made it three in the 80th minute with a shot inside the box off a Ndlovu pass.

Bosso dominated the proceedings early on and in the 13th minute, Chigumira sent in a brilliant cross which Tendai punched back into play but Bosso couldn’t capitalize on the rebound.

In the 19th minute, McKinnon Mushore’s shot from outside went wide off goal.

At the half hour mark, Chigumira sent in yet another brilliant cross from the left which Brighton Ncube headed over the bar.

Soon after the start of the second half, with Bosso leading one nil, Brian Chikwenya forced a good save from Sibanda with a thunderbolt. The Highlanders shot stopper punched the ball into play but was cleared for a corner kick which went to waste.

In the 66th minute, Honest Malanga’s shot inside the box, unmarked went wide and four minutes later, Prince Ndlovu forced a save from Chirara with a dipping shot from the right flank.

Two minutes later Ndlovu was put through on goal, and with Honest Mhlanga on the other side, Ndlovu went for glory but shot over the bar.

Teams:

Highlanders:

Raphael Pitisi (Ariel Sibanda, 22mins), Talent Dube, Marvelous Chigumira, Lynoth Chikuhwa (Honest Mhlanga 65mins),Mckinnon Mushore (Brian Ndlovu, 88mins), Prince Ndlovu, Peter Muduhwa, Nqobile Ndlovu (Mayibongwe Ndlovu, 88mins),Arthur Ndlovu, Brighton Ncube (Nigel Banda, 88mins), Melikhaya Ncube

Greenfuel:

Tendai. Chirara, Brian Chikwenya, Reginald Chinemo, Honest Moyo, Chris Ngwende, Tashinga Pfende, Donald Ngoma (Collins Dhuwa,63mins), Garikai Dematsika (Tadiwanashe Mhinyu, 88mins), Daren Mutimuzenze (Naison Takawira, 80mins), Clive Rupiya (Washington Mapuwa, 63mins), Denis Nhongo