Bosso and DeMbare in similar drab woes

HIGHLANDERS and their long-time nemesis Dynamos have fared similarly in their last 10 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches ahead of their away Week 22 fixtures against Chegutu Pirates and Bulawayo Chiefs respectively.

Bosso will face Chegutu Pirates at Baobab Stadium and DeMbare will battle it out against Amakhosi Amahle at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

In their last 10 outings, Kelvin Kaindu’s Bosso charges have played against ZPC Kariba, Manica Diamonds, Greenfuel, Bikita Minerals, Hwange, Yadah, Dynamos, Bulawayo Chiefs, Simba Bhora and TelOne.

The black and white army has managed to post three wins (against Hwange, Dynamos and Bulawayo Chiefs), two defeats (Yadah and Simba Bhora) and drawn five.

Bosso drew with ZPC Kariba, Manica Diamonds, Greenfuel, Bikita Minerals and TelOne.

In the period under review the Bulawayo football giants managed to score 10 goals and conceded eight times.

From a possible 30 points, Kelvin Kaindu’s men managed to amass 14 points, a development that speaks to a 47 percent success rate.

DeMbare are also on a similar position where they won thrice, registered two defeats and five stalemates.

DeMbare got the better of Arenel Movers, Hwange and Greenfuel and drew with CAPS United, ZPC Kariba, Manica Diamonds, Yadah and Bikita Minerals.

In the period under appraisal, the Glamour Boys fell to FC Platinum and Highlanders in matches that were played on May 26 and July 14, respectively.

In those 10 games, Dynamos found the back of the net seven times and conceded the same number of goals.

Kaindu and his Dynamos counterpart, Genesis Mangombe have all admitted their strikers are yet to come to the party.

Bosso recently acquired the services of forwards Never Rauzhi and Nqobile Ndlovu whom Kaindu said are still trying to look for a pattern on how best they can use them alongside Lynoth Chikuhwa and Brighton Ncube.

Mangombe is caught between a rock and a hard place.

With just three weeks left for the Caf Confederation Cup and to also turn around their fortunes in the domestic league, the going seems to be getting tough for the gaffer.

His team has been struggling to deliver the much-needed goals this season.

And his wish was to bolster his strike force during the mid-season transfer window period as the team intensified their preparations to return to the African Safari.

So far, the club has not acquired any striker during the window period that is about to close.

In their previous fixture, Mangombe had to watch his side falter in front of goal, eventually settling for a goalless draw against a weakened Bikita Minerals side that recently lost five of its key players.

DeMbare’s legion of fans went on to express their frustrations by shouting obscenities at the coach as he left Rufaro.

While it is easy to make him the prime problem, Mangombe feels that his problems are beyond tactical.

It is understood that Mangombe presented his mid-season transfer wish list which, however, is yet to be honoured.

The month-long mid-season transfer window opened on July 1 and is set to close today.

Mangombe told Zimpapers Sports Hub that: “It is frustrating in terms of goals because we are playing well in most cases save for not scoring

“I am relieved because at least we do not concede much, but we are in urgent need of fine strikers because we are creating chances but week in and week out, we are crying for lack of conversion.

“Time is running out, the window is wide open but now because of some things which are beyond my control, I cannot do much.”

Meanwhile, in other Match Day 22 fixtures, smarting from a 2-0 away loss to ZPC Kariba, Chicken Inn will on Saturday play host to Manica Diamonds at Luveve Stadium.

Red-hot Simba Bhora welcome equally on-form Yadah Stars at Wadzanayi Stadium.

On Sunday, Philani “Beefy” Ncube will lead Arenel Movers against fellow newboys Bikita Minerals at Sakubva Stadium.

CAPS United will square off against FC Platinum at Rufaro Stadium. TelOne welcomes Hwange at Gweru’s Bata Stadium.

PSL Week 22 Fixtures

Herentals v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Manica Diamonds (Luveve), Simba Bhora v Yadah Stars (Wadzanayi)

Sunday

Bikita Minerals v Arenel (Sakubva), CAPS United v FC Platinum (Rufaro), Chegutu Pirates v Highlanders (Baobab), TelOne v Hwange (Bata)

