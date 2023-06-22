Bosso announce treasurer

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

IN line with the provision of Article 7.6 of the Highlanders Football Club Constitution, Bosso executive in consultation with the board has co-opted Israel Moyo as their treasurer.

Highlanders announced on Thursday that Moyo, a club’s life member will fill the position that fell vacant when treasurer Busani Mthombeni resigned last week.

“In line with Article 7.6 of the Highlanders Football Club Constitution, the Club’s Executive Committee, in consultation with the Board of Directors, has appointed by co-option Mr. Israel Moyo as the Club Treasurer with immediate effect.

“On behalf of the Club Patron, Executive Committee, CEO and Secretariat, Technical team and players, Club members, and all Club stakeholders, the Board of Directors wishes Mr. Moyo a successful and fruitful stint as he carries out his duties at the club,” reads the club statement. [email protected]