Bosso appoints former coach to lead team in 2024

BULAWAYO giants Highlanders have announced the appointment of former club player and coach, Zambian Kelvin Kaindu as the head of the dugout, replacing Baltemar José de Oliveira Brito whose contract expires at the end of this month.

“Highlanders Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Kelvin Kaindu as the new head coach for the club’s first team.

Kaindu is not new to the club, having previously played for Highlanders in 1997 before he was entrusted with the Bosso dugout between 2012 and 2014.

The entire management at the club would like to extend a warm welcome to Kaindu and wish him all the best as he opens yet another chapter with Highlanders Football Club,” the Bulawayo giants posted on their official social media accounts Tuesday morning.

The statement however did not indicate the length of the contract or whether Kaindu will bring his own backroom staff or not.