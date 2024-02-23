Bosso backtrack on Mhindirira

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

IT has taken the intervention of coach Kelvin Kaindu to convince midfielder Devine Mhindirira to remain at Highlanders this season.

The club leadership had made it clear they wanted nothing to do with the player after he once again decided not to turn up for the start of pre-season on the designated day.

He did the same thing at the start of last season and this time around the club was in no mood to tolerate the players’ antics.

However, the player who had accepted his fate and attracted the interest of FC Platinum and Caps United is believed to have had a meeting with Kaindu and has since decided to stay at Bosso.

The player is in the last six months of his contract and it remains to be seen if the club will extend his contract beyond its expiry this June.

Mhindirira started doing light training last week as he continues to recover from a knee injury that kept him out of action in the second half of the season.

Highlanders communications officer Nozibelo Maphosa confirmed Mhindirira was back in the team.

“Devine is back at training and the coach thinks he is in his plans, but the club will institute all necessary procedures for any employee who behaves in the manner he did,” said Maphosa.

Former chairman Johnfat Sibanda told club members at the January annual general meeting (AGM) that the club is willing to release Mhindirira who he described as “a bad apple.”

Mhindirira did not report for duty at the start of pre-season in what was deemed to be a protest meant to push Highlanders to honour its financial obligation or to release him.

He did the same before the start of last season and had to be called for a disciplinary hearing.

He was let off the hook because he was still owed his 2019 signing-on fee as well as the signing-on fee from 2022 when he extended his contract.

Mhindirira saw little game time at Bosso last season owing to first, a toe injury and then a knee injury.

Bosso has parted ways with several players ahead of the new season.

They lost Mbongeni Ndlovu, Brighton Manhire, Elshaamar Farasi, Rahman Kutsanzira and Ray Lunga whose contracts expired in December 2023.

They released Stanley Ngala and Washington Navaya who still had running contracts.

The Bulawayo football giants have so far roped in Brian Ndlovu and Brian Mlotshwa from Adachi and Hwange respectively.

Reason Sibanda joined Bosso from Arenel Movers while Marvin Sibanda signed from the United States of America’s Little Rock Rangers FC.

Mvelo Khoza was promoted to the first team from Bosso90. —@innocentskizoe