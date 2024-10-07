Bosso beat ZPC Kariba, leap into third

Sports Writer

Highlanders 2-0 ZPC Kariba

HIGHLANDERS produced a brilliant first-half performance which saw them scoring two goals that decided their game against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Some fans decided to stay home while others were at a fundraising function at the Highlanders Clubhouse.

An odd 2 000 fans attended the match.

It was a different setting at the usually lively

Stadium as there was a poor crowd by Bosso’s standards since the 1990s.

That, however, did not seem to deter the players who seemed switched on from the first whistle.

It only took Highlanders three minutes to get into the lead when Lynoth Chikuhwa converted from the penalty spot after Never Rauzhi was brought down inside the box.

Referee Allan Bhasvi had no hesitation pointing to the spot after the incident and the visitors gamely took the punishment.

Highlanders would double their lead in the 37th minute through McKinnon Mushore, who slotted home from close range.

With the victory, Bosso moved into third place on the table with 44 points while ZPC are 12th with 34 points.

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu was thrilled with the victory.

“It was a positive result for us. It helped us get into a better position. We had several chances in the first-half and I thought we could have buried this game in the first half with the chances we created but it’s not easy when you are playing a team like ZPC Kariba given that they are one of the teams that have conceded fewer goals this season. We created good chances in their box which we could not convert,” said Kaindu.

ZPC Kariba coach, Newton Chitehwe, said: “I think we conceded two goals from defensive blunders. The introduction of our youngsters in the second-half helped us get into the game. It’s disappointing that the trusted guys did not deliver. However, I am confident we will survive relegation.”

Highlanders dominated possession in the first-half.

After 33 minutes, Rauzhi created space for himself inside the box after dribbling a couple of defenders but his final shot went wide.

Just before the break, Rauzhi found himself through on goal but his attempt from close range did not trouble the goalkeeper.

After 68 minutes of play, Andrew Mbeba had a free-kick from the edge of the box going over the bar.

Moments later, Gillian Nyathi shot from a distance but could not find the target.

Teams

Highlanders: R Pitisi, A Mbeba, T Dube, A Ndlovu, P Muduhwa, M Mushore, L Chikuhwa (M Ncube 80th min), McKinnon Mushore, B Ncube (N Ndlovu 63rd min), G Nyathi, Never Rauzhi

ZPC Kariba: T Munditi, K Madima, N Gurende, B Makuture, C Dzingai, C Muleya, B Zuberi (I Sibelo 46th min), C Munyanyi, L Murape, S Ngala (T Makaripe 46th min)