Bosso BF form worries coach, shift focus to Chibuku Cup

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS coach, Kelvin Kaindu says his players need to grow the mental strength to understand Barbourfields Stadium should be a fortress, as the team has been performing badly at home lately.

The call comes after the gaffer recently said the team is playing better away from home and struggling at their home ground.

Bosso have not won on their last two games at home as they were held 0-0 by Telone before Sunday’s one-all draw against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“In the league, we have dropped more points at home. I think apart from the draw against GreenFuel when we had a red card all of the other draws we could have collected maximum points. We need to work on our physiological fitness and mentality that when we are playing at home, Barbourfields Stadium has to be a fortress,” said Kaindu.

The coach is hoping for a positive result when they face GreenFuel in the Chibuku Super Cup first round this coming weekend.

“It’s another game at home. I think we need to focus on the trophy that is there. I am sure for now, I think it’s the only trophy to be confirmed that is there to play for. It’s not going to be an easy game.

If we are determined and we keep on pushing, we need to keep the momentum of how we started the league. We need to work on it psychologically and mentally,” said Kaindu.

The Zambian coach felt the draw against Ngezi Platinum was a step back in their league championship bid.

“I think a victory today would have given us so much hope and probably reduce the number of points between us and the team at the summit (FC Platinum).

We knew that if we pick up maximum points we will definitely move above Ngezi and a draw is an advantage for them. But there are a few games to go and we still need to push and probably continue to believe,” said Kaindu.

Highlanders last lifted the Chibuku Super Cup in 2019.

In other fixtures, cup fixtures, defending champions, Dynamos will face ZPC Kariba in Harare. CAPS United will take on Bikita Minerals in the capital as well.

The 2023 Chibuku Super Cup finalists Ngezi Platinum Stars will fight it out against Bulawayo Chiefs and Shamva-based Simba Bhora will go up against Herentals.

The competition will progress to the quarter-finals on September 21-22, followed by the semi-finals on October 26-27. The grand final is set for November 30 at a venue yet to be announced. — @innocentskizoe.