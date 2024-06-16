Bosso, Bikita Minerals share spoils

Brandon Moyo at Barbourfields Stadium

Highlanders 1-1 Bikita Minerals

AN Evans Katema strike soon after the start of the second half made sure that Bikita Minerals went back home with a point as they drew one all with Highlanders on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts went into the lead six minutes into the game through Marvin Sibanda through a Lynoth Chikuhwa assist before the free-scoring Katema cancelled the goal in the second stanza.

It was Sibanda’s first goal in Bosso colours having joined the Bulawayo giants at the start of the season.

Katema was to level matters 10 minutes into the start of the second half.

Soon after the start of the match which, however, didn’t draw the usual Barbourfields crowd, Bikita Minerals came close to having a dream start.

As early as the first minute, Highlanders’ shot stopper Raphael Pitisi was brought into action by Chris Makambira. Pitisi made three good saves to deny the Bikita Minerals’ attacking midfielder from close range.

Five minutes later, Bosso would go on to break the deadlock.

Sibanda easily placed the ball into the back of the net from inside the box.

In the 19th minute, Chikuhwa had a glorious chance of doubling Bosso’ lead but failed to hit the target. The in form striker found himself facing the Bikita Minerals’ goal minder, First Gandisani but his shot went wide of goal.

The Bosso domination continued in the first half and in the 39th minute, Sibanda almost made it a brace but was denied by the woodwork.

Sibanda unleashed a stinger from outside the box but hit the crossbar.

It would go to the break with Bosso leading one nil.

At the start of the second half, Bikita Minerals made two changes and the substitutions proved effective as they found the equalizer soon after.

In the 55th minute, Katema pounced on a loose ball inside the box and managed to beat Pitisi to level matters.

It would go on to be the last goal of the match with both sides creating good chances but failing to convert.

In the 77th minute, Chikuhwa had a weak shot saved before yet another poor attempt in the 88th minute was easily collected by Gandisani.

Godfrey Makaruse also had his late strike from outside the box go wide.

Despite getting numerous chances, Bosso failed to breach the Bikita Minerals defense.

Teams:

Highlanders:

Raphael Pitisi (gk), Brian Mlotshwa (Marvelous Chigumira, 72mins), Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, Godfrey Makaruse, Melikhaya Ncube, Marvin Sibanda (Mason Mushore, 72mins), Devine Mhindirira, Mckinnon Mushore, Brighton Ncube (Prince Ndlovu, 54mins), Lynoth Chikuhwa.

Bikita Minerals:

First Gandisani (gk), Prince Mlanzi, Blessing Kagudu, Carlton Munzabwa, Hillary Jeke, Allen Gahadzikwa (Liberty Masveure, 46mins), Benedict Bera, Evans Katema (Daren Mutimuzunze, 78mins), Chris Makambira (Masimba Mambare, 78mins), Praise Tonha, Barnabas Mtuche (Russell Madamombe, 46mins). – @brandon_malvin