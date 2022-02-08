Bosso boss hails club elections

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC chairman Johnfat Sibanda says now that elections are behind them, focus should quickly shift to working as a unit to strengthen the club.

Cracks have previously emerged at the club, with each run-up to and aftermath of executive committee elections widening the never-ending factional groupings at the club.

Elections that ushered in Sibanda last year were highly divisive and the club has been battling to mend the rift.

On Sunday, Bosso held elections for vice-chairman and treasurer, and police officer Fiso Siziba was elected vice-chairman, with Busani Mthombeni landing the treasurer’s post.

They join chairman Sibanda, secretary Morgen Dube and committee member Mgcini Mafu in the executive committee.

“The most important thing that we need is to be united. We have allowed elections to divide us of late, but we should not allow that.

We all have a duty to make this club great and that is what we should aim for.

The infighting portrays a bad image for the club and should stop.

I am happy for the guys who have joined the executive committee.

I have no doubt that we will work together and make the club big,” said Sibanda.

Mthombeni said there is a need to modernise the way the club handles its finances to align it with international standards and make the club stand among the best in the business.

Mthombeni takes over the treasurer portfolio from Donald Ndebele after garnering 140 votes against Xolisani Moyo’s 112.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank all Highlanders’ members that put their trust in me.

I will give my all to this team with my skills honed in the chapters.

This is testimony of a dream that we all have as Highlanders supporters and members.

The team now has to remain the biggest club in terms of financial accountability and transparency.

Let us unite and contribute to this great cause.

After all, we are all sons and daughters of this great institution,” said Mthombeni.