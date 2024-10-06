Bosso boycott starts

Brandon Moyo

HIGHLANDERS fans who have organised a ‘boycott’ event at the club house are expected to throng the venue as they seek to raise funds for their team after they were fined US$6 000 by the PSL for crowd trouble that happened at Wadzanayi Stadium a fortnight ago.

The ‘boycott’ event, however, coincides with the team’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium later today.

The Bosso faithful have been making calls for fans pay go to the club house instead of going Barboufields Stadium.

At the club house, they are set to pay an equivalent of the gate charges at the stadia, starting from US$3 (rest of ground), US$5 (wings) and US$10 (VIP).

So far, only a handful of supporters have made way to the club house.

Earlier during the week, Bosso CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo said they are in full support of the initiative. Dlodlo, alongside club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe are some of the club executives at the event.

