Bosso braces for Baobab challenge

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC’s trip to face Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium on Sunday afternoon is being billed as a clash between two teams likely to lift the Castle Lager Premier League title this season.

There is no denying that this is the biggest game of the weekend as the two leading teams in the championship go head to head.

Bosso go into the clash four points clear at the top of the table.

Ngezi Platinum in second place has an opportunity to reduce the gap to a single point.

They have an opportunity to make sure Bosso who are in good form do not widen the gap. One thing for certain, Bosso will remain top of the table regardless of the result on Sunday.

The Bulawayo football giants have gone 16 games unbeaten in the league and are on a five-game winning streak. They appear to be the team to beat in the league and they could make a big statement of their title winning credentials if they manage to get maximum points against Ngezi Platinum.

A stalemate will also not be a bad result for Highlanders judging from the calibre of the opponent.

For Bosso coach, Baltemar Brito, the high stakes game is just like any other game which they hope to win.

“It’s second versus first but to us it is just a normal game of three points,” said Brito soon after registering victory over Manica Diamonds on Sunday.

Before last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Cranborne Bullets, Ngezi Platinum had been winless in two matches.

They were held to a goalless draw by Sheasham before they lost 1-0 to Simba Bhora.

In the two meetings between the two leading teams last season, Bosso managed to get a 1-1 draw at Baobab after an equaliser from Godfrey Makaruse salvaged the point after Ngezi had gone ahead through Leslie Kashitigu.

At Barbourfields, they played to a nil all stalemate.

In other matches scheduled for this weekend, Dynamos FC will return to Barbourfields Stadium to face Yadah Stars. DeMbare will be hoping to recover from last weekend’s 1-0 loss at the hands of Green Fuel.

Defending champions FC Platinum will play host to Sheasham in what also promises to be a thrilling Midlands derby.

Lizwe Sweswe with two draws so far will count on his tried tested veterans William Stima and Kuda Musharu to lead the youngsters. Gweru community is behind the team and would love to see the side retain Premiership status.

Zimbabwe Television Network (ZTN) will broadcast the match between Chicken Inn and Hwange at Luveve Stadium on Saturday as well as the Dynamos game the next day.

Black Rhinos will be eager to give Saul Chaminuka a home win at Gweru when they take on Simba Bhora.

Match Day 17 Fixtures

Saturday : Chicken Inn v Hwange FC (Luveve Stadium) Manica Diamonds v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo), ZPC Kariba v Cranborne Bullets (Nyamhunga), FC Platinum v Sheasham FC (Mandava Stadium)

Sunday : Ngezi Platinum v Highlanders (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Simba Bhora (Bata Stadium), Dynamos v Yadah (Barbourfields Stadium), Triangle v Green Fuel (Gibbo), Herentals v Caps United (Mandava Stadium)

— @innocentskizoe